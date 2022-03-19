Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

PNR traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $57.22. 3,462,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,542. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pentair by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pentair by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

