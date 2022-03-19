Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:POFCF opened at $1.59 on Friday. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.