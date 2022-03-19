Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,456 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,429. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.02. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

