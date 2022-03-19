Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.18. 3,406,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,193. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

