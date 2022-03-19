Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $427,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.32. 6,064,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.