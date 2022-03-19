Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $384,000.

PSLV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 6,798,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

