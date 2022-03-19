Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $414.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

