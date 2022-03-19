Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Amgen by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,694,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,203. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.