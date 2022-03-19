Piper Sandler Comments on Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.68. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 122.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 28.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inozyme Pharma (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.