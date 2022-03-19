Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.38.

TSE:POW opened at C$38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a current ratio of 95.52. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53. The company has a market cap of C$25.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.73.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

