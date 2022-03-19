PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Director Buys $53,037.66 in Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $53,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PWFL opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $9.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWFL shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
