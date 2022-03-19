PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Director Buys $53,037.66 in Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $53,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PWFL opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWFL shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 159,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 166,665 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

