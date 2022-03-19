PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael Brodsky acquired 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $53,037.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 15.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 954.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

