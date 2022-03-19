Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.86.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRI traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.38. 300,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,840. Primerica has a 12 month low of $121.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

