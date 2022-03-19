Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Issues Earnings Results

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Priority Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Priority Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

