Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Priority Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Priority Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Priority Technology by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Priority Technology (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.