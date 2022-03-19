Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.69.

PLD opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.61. Prologis has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

