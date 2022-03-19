Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TARA opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,234 shares of company stock valued at $490,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

