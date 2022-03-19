Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2372 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Prudential has decreased its dividend by 36.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Prudential has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.16) to GBX 1,590 ($20.68) in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,059.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

