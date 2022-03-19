Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Issued By KeyCorp

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $7.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.77.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $136.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average is $112.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $140.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.