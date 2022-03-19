Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Decreased by Analyst

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

