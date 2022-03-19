Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.63). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.49) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $117.44 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $96.97 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.79.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,347,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $5,216,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $30,195,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

