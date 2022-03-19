Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.69). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

