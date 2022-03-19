Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Boosted by KeyCorp

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.55.

STLD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

