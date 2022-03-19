Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FND. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

FND stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.