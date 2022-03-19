Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issued By DA Davidson

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

WAFD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

