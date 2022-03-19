Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.13.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.93.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $156.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.