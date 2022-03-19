Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Boosted by Analyst

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $21.85 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

NYSE RS opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $194.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $170,899,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

