Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.
Shares of WOR stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.04. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $72.88.
In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
