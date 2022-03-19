Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

ROL opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $70,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2,645.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after buying an additional 1,094,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

