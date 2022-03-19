Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises approximately 4.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 46,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.81.

QRVO stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

