QUAI DAO (QUAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $141,493.00

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $984,679.42 and $141,493.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.87 or 0.07069704 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,908.65 or 1.00099576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00041749 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.