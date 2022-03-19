QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

