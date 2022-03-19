Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qumu by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qumu in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

