R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.24 million, a PE ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons ( NYSE:RRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 228.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 506,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at $1,890,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 1,072,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 503.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.