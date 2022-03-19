Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after buying an additional 258,602 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $267.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.32. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

