Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 1,130 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $84.05 and a 12 month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

