Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $845,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

