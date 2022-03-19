Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,340 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

