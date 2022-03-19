Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,975 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.72 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

