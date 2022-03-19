Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $339,968.37 and approximately $13,984.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00046664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.92 or 0.07030335 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,878.63 or 0.99738791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

