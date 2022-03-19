Ray Lee Acquires 80,000 Shares of Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ) Stock

Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ – Get Rating) insider Ray Lee acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$10,400.00 ($7,482.01).
The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Yojee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yojee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yojee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.