Ray Lee Acquires 80,000 Shares of Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ) Stock

Yojee Limited (ASX:YOJ – Get Rating) insider Ray Lee acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$10,400.00 ($7,482.01).

The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Yojee alerts:

Yojee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yojee Limited provides cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) logistics platform in the Asia-Pacific region. Its logistics platform manages, tracks, and optimizes freight movements. The company serves third-party logistics providers and logistics companies. Yojee Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yojee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yojee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.