Raymond James Cuts ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $47.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.68. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

