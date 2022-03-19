Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $117.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

RJF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,677. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.91. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

