Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) to post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 419,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 234,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 905,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,268. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 3.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.