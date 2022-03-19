Realio Network (RIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $118,345.00

Realio Network (RIO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $118,345.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.35 or 0.07071472 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,957.03 or 1.00054887 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.