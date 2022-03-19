Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.43) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($79.97) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($114.43) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($97.27) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,073 ($91.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

