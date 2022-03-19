Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.

RXRX opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 856,108 shares of company stock worth $7,185,052.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

