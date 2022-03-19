Redd Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,728.33 or 0.99952837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00068290 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00021211 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001869 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015844 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00266093 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

