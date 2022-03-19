RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.
NASDAQ RDHL opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
