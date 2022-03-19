Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lear by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Lear by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lear by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average of $168.92. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

